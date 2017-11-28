Nancy Mace wins District 99 Republican primary runoff

Authorities in Florida announced an arrest in connection to a string of recent homicides at a Tampa neighborhood.More >>
Authorities in Florida announced an arrest in connection to a string of recent homicides at a Tampa neighborhood.More >>
The audio from the 911 call a mother made to report her children and SUV missing last Friday morning in Summerville has been released.More >>
The audio from the 911 call a mother made to report her children and SUV missing last Friday morning in Summerville has been released.More >>
Mount Pleasant teenager Matthew Fischer was just 16 years old when it happened, now more than two years later, he'll be sentenced Wednesday after pleading to guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another teen.More >>
Mount Pleasant teenager Matthew Fischer was just 16 years old when it happened, now more than two years later, he'll be sentenced Wednesday after pleading to guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another teen.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an auto pedestrian accident on Johns Island Tuesday night.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an auto pedestrian accident on Johns Island Tuesday night.More >>
Nancy Mace has won the District 99 Republican primary runoff beating Mark Smith.More >>
Nancy Mace has won the District 99 Republican primary runoff beating Mark Smith.More >>