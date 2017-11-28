Nancy Mace wins District 99 Republican primary runoff

Nancy Mace has won the District 99 Republican primary runoff beating Mark Smith.

Mace has a total of 1,695 votes (62.6%) to Smith's 1,012 votes (37.4%).

She will now face Democrat Cindy Boatwright in a special election slated for Jan. 16, 2018 for the District 99 seat.

Mace released the following statement Tuesday night:

"I’m truly honored with tonight’s win. I want to thank those who ran in this primary – particularly Shawn Pinkston for his support. The vision I shared with voters, whether it’s getting ahead of our infrastructure needs, improving roads, being a fiscal conservative, recognizing tax dollars are sacred will continue to be my message as we move forward to the General Election in January. I will continue to meet with families and small business owners and listen about the issues that are important to them."

The January election will fill Jim Merrill's seat after he resigned last August.

Mace had 1,290 votes while Smith finished with 714 in the Nov. 14 election which forced the runoff.

The seat represents Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Hanahan, Wando and Goose Creek.

