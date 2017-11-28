Voters head to polls Tuesday in District 99 Republican primary runoff

Democrat Cindy Boatwright is already in a special election slated for Jan. 16, 2018 for the District 99 seat. Tuesday, she'll likely find out her Republican challenger.

The District 99 Republican primary runoff is set for Tuesday between Nancy Mace and Mark Smith. Mace had 1,290 votes while Smith finished with 714 in the Nov. 14 election which forced the runoff. The seat represents Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Hanahan, Wando and Goose Creek.

The Jan. 16 election will fill Jim Merrill's seat after he resigned last August.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

