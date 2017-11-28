TAKE A STAND: William H. Sharpe III Day

When you say the name Bill Sharpe around the Lowcountry, you usually think about the guy who’s been anchoring Live 5 News for the past 44 years.

But this week, another Sharpe has been in the news. William Sharpe upstaged his dad when the Berkeley County Council declared Monday, Nov. 27 as William H. Sharpe III Day.

That’s quite an honor!

If you don’t know William, he’s a social media rock star, an inspiration to many, and a big deal here at Live 5, just like his proud dad.

We thank Berkeley County for honoring him, and we too, congratulate William.

