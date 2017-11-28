TAKE A STAND: Slager Sentencing

Michael Slager testified in court in his state trial in November. (Source: Pool)

After almost two years and eight months since Walter Scott was shot and killed in North Charleston, his killer will learn his fate.

Sentencing for former police officer Michael Slager is scheduled to start Monday. In May, Slager pleaded guilty to federal charges that he shot Scott in the back while he was running away.

Prosecutors are asking for life in prison. Defense attorneys want 1­0 to 12 years.

It will be an emotionally-charged sentencing and finding the right sentence won’t be easy and won’t please everyone.

All eyes will be be on U.S. District Judge David Norton.

Let’s hope six months of reviewing all issues is more than enough time to make a sound decision and close this case with justice.

