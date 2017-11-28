Lowcountry charities participate in #GivingTuesday

Millions across all 50 states and 98 countries are expected to participate in #GivingTuesday and are likely to surpass last year's record of over $180 million in donations.

The Carolina Youth Development Center is just one of many Lowcountry charities participating.

#GivingTuesday, celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the US, is the single largest day of giving following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to the #GivingTuesday website, It is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media. It was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

The Red Cross of South Carolina and Blackbaud rang the bell at NASDAQ at the stock exchange Tuesday morning, signaling the official start of #Giving Tuesday.

Click here to search for nonprofits in your area.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved