Man arrested for Mount Pleasant robberies charged with more in Charleston

Mt. Pleasant police say this man may have information about the armed robbery. Source: MPPD

A 49-year-old man previously arrested for three robberies in Mount Pleasant this past weekend is facing more charges in Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Christian James Lose has been charged with attempted armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Lose was originally arrested on Sunday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department for three armed robberies in their jurisdiction on Friday and Sunday.

Charleston police officials say Lose's recent charges also stem from the same weekend.

On Saturday at about 5 p.m., an armed gunman entered Murphy’s Gas Station at 3969 West Ashley Circle and demanded money from the cash register.

"A clerk refused to open the cash register and the suspect fled without getting any money," police said.

About an hour later, a man robbed the Rite Aid at 1934 Ashley River Road. Then on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., an armed gunman robbed the Sunoco at 737 Folly Road.

"The suspect’s description was similar in the attempted armed robbery and the armed robberies," CPD officials said.

Mount Pleasant charges

On Monday, Lose was given a $300,000 bond for three armed robberies in Mount Pleasant.

Those charges stem from robberies at the Rite Aid on Highway 17, the BP Station on Coleman Boulevard and the CVS on South Shelmore.

The first incident happened on Friday at the CVS on 650 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard when someone dressed in black and wearing a mask entered the store and told an employee,"Empty your register. Do not hit any buttons or call anyone."

The victim said the suspect was holding what appeared to be an "orange colored weapon" in his right hand.

The second robbery occurred on Sunday at the Rite Aid on 1799 North Hwy 17. The cashier said a man dressed in dark clothing and carrying a black bag approached and demanded money from the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect also had a gun hanging out of his jacket pocket.

Four hours later at the BP Gas Station on 650 Coleman Blvd, a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask entered the store and demanded money.

A report states the suspect was armed with a gun.

Police say they received two Crime Stoppers tips which led to the identification of Lose as the suspect.

