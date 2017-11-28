Charleston County leads the state with 61 fatal accidents this year

Charleston County leads the state when it comes to fatal accidents.

According to the State Department of Public Safety, there have been 61 deadly accidents in the county so far this year compared to 46 this time last year.

Officials say Berkeley County has recorded 29 fatal accidents compared to 34 this time last year.

Dorchester County saw the most improvement in the Tri-County area with 15 fatal accidents this year compared to 28 this time last year.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Burrell says the high numbers in the county can be blamed on several factors including drunk drivers and people who are looking down at their cell phones.

Burrell also says roads in Charleston County are not very forgiving with lots of trees.

“The trees are close to the road. If you don’t have a seat belt on you’re probably coming out of the car,” Burrell said.

Burrell said he expects the number of fatalities to go even higher with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approaching.

