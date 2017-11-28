Minister accused of impregnating 14-year-old graduated from West Ashley High School

New arrest papers revealed Romello Leach confessed to having sex with a 14-year-old at least four separate times. He also admitted to being the father of her child. (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office/KKTV/CNN)

A Colorado minister who has been accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl has ties with the Lowcountry.

School officials say Romello Leach graduated from West Ashley High School in 2013.

According to authorities, Leach's arrest stems from an investigation into a 14-year-old girl who got pregnant and gave birth in September. Leach was a minister who worked with several churches that meet at the Satellite Hotel.

Deputies are concerned there could be more victims.

Arrest papers revealed Leach confessed to having sex with a 14-year-old at least four separate times.

He also admitted to being the father of her child. He said he was "full of lust."

According to an arrest affidavit, Leach made the confession during a recorded phone conversation with his ex-wife.

He is facing eight counts of sex assault, and he'll appear in court on Dec. 4.

