Police respond to West Ashley health center for report of someone with weapon

Authorities responded to a health center in West Ashley following a report of someone with a weapon outside the center Tuesday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department says the incident happened at the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center.

Officials say the person was a patient at the facility who got agitated and claimed to have a weapon.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Charlie Hall Boulevard.

Police say they searched the area, but did not find anyone with a gun or any other kind of weapon.

