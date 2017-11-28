Police respond to West Ashley health center for report of someone with weapon

Authorities in Florida announced an arrest in connection to a string of recent homicides at a Tampa neighborhood.More >>
Authorities in Florida announced an arrest in connection to a string of recent homicides at a Tampa neighborhood.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an auto pedestrian accident on Johns Island Tuesday night.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an auto pedestrian accident on Johns Island Tuesday night.More >>
Nancy Mace has won the District 99 Republican primary runoff beating Mark Smith.More >>
Nancy Mace has won the District 99 Republican primary runoff beating Mark Smith.More >>
Auburn, Oklahoma, Wisconsin round out top 4More >>
Auburn, Oklahoma, Wisconsin round out top 4More >>
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department say investigators have arrested a Berkeley County school bus assistant accused of assaulting a student.More >>
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department say investigators have arrested a Berkeley County school bus assistant accused of assaulting a student.More >>