Quantcast

Police respond to West Ashley health center for report of someon - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police respond to West Ashley health center for report of someone with weapon

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities responded to a health center in West Ashley following a report of someone with a weapon outside the center Tuesday afternoon. 

The Charleston Police Department says the incident happened at the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center. 

Officials say the person was a patient at the facility who got agitated and claimed to have a weapon. 

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Charlie Hall Boulevard.

Police say they searched the area, but did not find anyone with a gun or any other kind of weapon. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly