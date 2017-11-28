Summerville PD collecting Christmas gifts for children in need

The Summerville Police Department is collecting gifts for children in need this Christmas.

Police are collecting new or gently used toys and clothing for elementary through middle school aged children.

"Monetary donations can also be made at the Summerville Police Department," SPD officials said.

The donations and/or gifts will be delivered to children in the Summerville area on Christmas Eve by SPD officers.

"Please wrap gifts and annotate age and gender," police say."Any and all donations are appreciated. Thank you!"

Gifts can be donated at the following locations and accepted through Dec. 22.

Summerville Police Department

300 West 2nd North Street

Summerville, SC 29483

Steinberg Law Firm

103 Grandview Drive

Summerville, SC 29483

Dorchester County Library-Summerville

76 Old Trolley Road

Summerville, SC 29485

Dollar General

927 Central Ave.

Summerville, SC 29483

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.