Quantcast

Summerville PD collecting Christmas gifts for children in need - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Summerville PD collecting Christmas gifts for children in need

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The Summerville Police Department is collecting gifts for children in need this Christmas. 

Police are collecting new or gently used toys and clothing for elementary through middle school aged children. 

"Monetary donations can also be made at the Summerville Police Department," SPD officials said.

The donations and/or gifts will be delivered to children in the Summerville area on Christmas Eve by SPD officers.

"Please wrap gifts and annotate age and gender," police say."Any and all donations are appreciated. Thank you!"

Gifts can be donated at the following locations and accepted through Dec. 22. 

Summerville Police Department 
300 West 2nd North Street
Summerville, SC 29483

Steinberg Law Firm
103 Grandview Drive
Summerville, SC 29483

Dorchester County Library-Summerville
76 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485

Dollar General
927 Central Ave.
Summerville, SC 29483 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly