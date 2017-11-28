Isle of Palms council members to vote on renovating boardwalk

The Isle of Palms City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to pay for renovations to a 25-year-old boardwalk during a City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Many tourists and locals complain about the state of the boardwalk.

The hand rails are coming loose, boards are completely broken and there are splinters on almost every inch of the walkway.

“I think it could use a facelift,” said Annie Walter who regularly visits the Isle of Palms.

City Council’s vote will determine whether the boardwalk will be expanded to be 11-feet wide.

The proposal also calls for more ventilation to be added to the public bathroom and the installation of more outdoor showers.

The project will cost Isle of Palms $565,000. That money would come from tourism funds the city already has.

“From my point of view, I would like to see us do something about the boardwalk,” Mayor-elect and City Councilmember Jimmy Carroll said. “I think that’s a safety issue.”

Carroll wants the vote to wait until January.

That’s when he and four other recently-elected council members will take office.

He also wants to use that time to explore the possibility of other counties paying for the renovations.

“It’s their residents who are really using those restrooms not Isle of Palms residents, but the Tri-County,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he would rather the city’s tourism funds be used to maintain the beach.

That’s something frequent visitor Annie Walter is also in support of.



“Well the beach is—it’s special here,” Walter said.

The new board walk will be 150-feet long and should take about 120 days to build.

