Emergency crews respond to auto pedestrian accident on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews responded to an auto pedestrian accident on Johns Island Tuesday night. 

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the incident was on Maybank Highway near Main Road.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina to be treated for severe injuries, the sheriff's office said.

