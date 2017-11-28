Berkeley Co. school bus assistant accused of assaulting student

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department say investigators have arrested a Berkeley County school bus assistant accused of assaulting a student.

MCPD Police Chief Rick Ollic says it happened Monday morning in front of Berkeley County High School.

The bus assistant, identified as 36-year-old Junot Mack of Moncks Corner, asked a 17-year-old student to put away what appeared to be a paper doll, MCPD officials said.

After the student did not comply, Ollic says video showed the bus assistant grab the student, push him down and choke him.

Officials with the Berkeley County School District say Mack is no longer employed with the district.

He has since been charged with third-degree assault.

