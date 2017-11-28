Preston Parks Dismissed From Bulldog Basketball Team

The Citadel's sophomore guard Preston Parks, who was the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year last season and was named to the preseason All-SoCon team this year was dismissed from the team on Tuesday night Bulldogs head coach Duggar Baucom announced.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be a cadet and NCAA Division 1 basketball player at The Citadel,” Baucom said. “The opportunity to be a cadet-athlete here carries great responsibility and high standards. Regretfully, Preston was unable to consistently uphold those standards. We wish Preston well in his future endeavors, and we look forward to preparing for the Bulldog Bash this weekend.”

Before the school released their statement, Parks tweeted a statement of his own announcing that he was leaving the team.

"First off I would like to thank coach Baucom and his staff for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play at The Citadel," Parks wrote. "I wanna thank my teammates and Bulldog fans for supporting and being great people during my freshman year and the first few games of my sophomore year. I wish them luck and great success as they move on in the season! With that being said, I will not finish out the rest of this season with the Bulldog family. Although I will miss them dearly, I am looking to forward my academic and athletic career elsewhere. Thankful for the support of my family and friends as I go through this process!"

Parks averaged over 18 points per game as a freshman including over 22 points per game in conference games. The first freshman to lead the league in scoring in SoCon play since Stephen Curry. This season he was averaging over 13 points a game in the Bulldogs 3-3 start.

The Bulldogs host the Papa John’s Bulldog Bash this Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. Army West Point, Marist and UMBC will all participate in the tournament.