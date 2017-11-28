VMI uses second half run to beat CSU

VMI staged a 16-2 second half run to turn a five-point deficit into a nine-point lead and defeat Charleston Southern, 76-68, Tuesday at the Buc Dome.

CSU (4-3) led 53-48 with 8:11 left following a Javis Howard jump hook before VMI countered with 12 consecutive points to move in front for good. Austin Vereen hit three three-pointers in a 1:25 span and Bubba Parham knocked down another to put the Keydets up 60-53. Parham finished the decisive run with two free throws to make the score 64-55 at the 2:50 mark. The Bucs had opportunities in the waning moments but VMI (3-3) held on to snap CSU’s four-game winning streak.

Vereen and Parham combined for 43 points and 8-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc to pace VMI. CSU recorded a 39-30 rebounding advantage but scuffled offensively, finishing 4-for-22 from downtown while committing 19 turnovers.

“It came down to our inability to make open shots and our inability to keep them in front,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said afterward. “We started off poorly and our approach defensively got us off balance early. In the last seven minutes (of the first half), we played better defensively and took the lead. Then in the second half, we got the lead to five and had the ball with a chance to go up seven or eight but we couldn’t string together enough stops.”



-per CSU Athletics