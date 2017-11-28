Police make arrest in connection to 4 murders at Tampa neighborhood

Authorities in Florida announced an arrest in connection to a string of recent homicides at a Tampa neighborhood.

Tampa police say Howell Donaldson III will face charges in connection with four murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police have been searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing four people since Oct. 9.

Police have said the shootings happened within close proximity to one another, aren't robberies and could be the work of a serial killer.

The department has received more than 5,000 tips.

