SC State gets win at home over Morris

Four Bulldog players scored in double-figures with sophomore forward Damani Applewhite tossing in a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 100-91 victory over Morris Tuesday (Nov. 28th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.



Senior guard James Richardson added a season-high 23 points, while graduate guard Donte Wright finished with 15 and Ty Solomon chipped in 11 in the victory.



"It was great to get win tonight, I thought Applewhite played the best game of his young career, "said head coach Murray Garvin. "We also had four players in double figures tonight the first this season, so that show signs of improvement."



"It was good to see James "JJ" Richardson get his rhythm he had a good night shooting the ball and he played more aggressive and we need more of that from him moving forward," said Garvin.



Applewhite finished 12-of-13 from the field, while Richardson was 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.



The Bulldogs dominated in every category along with rebounds (44-29), points in the paint (22-20), bench points (24-16) while shooting 52.4% (33-of-63) from the field on the night.



South Carolina State led 51-42 during intermission.



The Bulldogs opened the second-half on fire building a 20-point lead, 79-59, off a dunk by Applewhite at the 10:05 mark. Morris cut the lead in half and pulled within 10, 91-81, off a driving layup by Brian Jones with 1:54 remaining in regulation



A pair of free-throws by junior guard Janai Rayner-Powell and Richardson down the stretched sealed the victory for South Carolina State.



Garvin stated, "We had a season-high 25 assists and that's an indication that we are sharing the ball getting other players involved. You need a win to get you going, but the road doesn't get in easier from here so we will enjoy it for a little while and get back to work."



Morris was led by Qu'Ran Tanner with a team-high 16 points, while Demetrius Holiday finished with 14 in the loss.



Next up South Carolina State will face ACC foe North Carolina State on Saturday (Dec.2) in Raleigh, NC in a 12 noon showdown.