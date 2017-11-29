Mt. Pleasant teen must serve 85 percent of 18-year sentence in deadly stabbing case

The city of Charleston planning department will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to gather public input on the draft recommendations from a study evaluating the city’s use of urban trees as assets for stormwater management.More >>
Mount Pleasant teenager Matthew Fischer was just 16 years old when it happened, now more than two years later, he'll be sentenced Wednesday after pleading to guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another teen.More >>
If any mom needs to nurse their child while traveling through Charleston, they will soon have a more private place to go.More >>
Tyriek Gadsden, the Charleston boy who was paralyzed from the waist down by a stray bullet, testified Wednesday in alleged shooter Calvin Brown Jr.'s attempted murder case.More >>
Blackbaud, a cloud software company with its headquarters on Daniel Island, announced Wednesday that #GivingTuesday donations were up again in 2017.More >>
