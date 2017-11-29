Mt. Pleasant teen must serve 85 percent of 18-year sentence in deadly stabbing case

Mount Pleasant teenager Matthew Fischer has been sentenced to prison for stabbing and killing 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh in January 2015.

Fischer received a 30 year sentence, but can be released after serving 18 years. The judge said he must serve at least 85 percent of the 18 years. He could be eligible for parole after 15 years.

He was just 16 years old when it happened and pled guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.

The makeup of the courtroom was roughly 75 percent there for Cavanaugh and 25 percent for Fischer according to Live 5 News reporter Karina Bolster. Cavanaugh's brother spoke during the hearing and said his brother was irreplaceable. His parents also spoke.

Fischer's attorneys claimed Wednesday that their client suffered from mental health issues and had received treatment. Fischer's family spoke directly to Cavanaugh's family and said, "We are incredibly sorry...very sorry for your loss."

Fischer, now 19, exchanged threatening texts with Cavanaugh, which investigators originally believed came over Snapchat. Fischer's words included "Come over" and "I'll kill you man," according to the affidavit. Fischer testified that his girlfriend told him to tell Cavanaugh to stop texting her. Ficher's girlfriend was in the courtroom Wednesday and could be seen tearing up and muttering expletives throughout statements from the prosecutors and defense.

When Cavanaugh came to the home of Fischer's girlfriend, the two began fighting in the yard.

Fischer then retrieved a knife from his pocket, closed his eyes and stabbed Cavanaugh, the incident report states. Investigators say Fischer initially claimed he had stabbed Cavanaugh only once, but later admitted to stabbing him twice.

Cavanaugh died on-scene from a stab wound according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Police say Fischer confessed to the stabbing on video, and provided a written confession.

The case was set to go to trial with Fischer planning to argue self-defense, but he instead pled guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The supplemental reports state Fischer admitted texting Cavanaugh, "Could you stay out of our relationship and shut the [expletive] up." Fischer claimed Cavanaugh responded, "You won't say that to my face,"

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.