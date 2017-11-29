Mt. Pleasant teen who pled guilty to manslaughter to be sentenced Wednesday

Mount Pleasant teenager Matthew Fischer was just 16 years old when it happened, now more than two years later, he'll be sentenced Wednesday after pleading to guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of another teen.

Fischer, 19, exchanged threatening texts with then 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh in January 2015, which investigators originally believed came over Snapchat. Fischer's words included "Come over" and "I'll kill you man," according to the affidavit. Fischer testified that his girlfriend told him to tell Cavanaugh to stop texting her

When Cavanaugh came to the home of Fischer's girlfriend, the two began fighting in the yard.

Fischer then retrieved a knife from his pocket, closed his eyes and stabbed Cavanaugh, the incident report states. Investigators say Fischer initially claimed he had stabbed Cavanaugh only once, but later admitted to stabbing him twice.

Cavanaugh died on-scene from a stab wound according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Police say Fischer confessed to the stabbing on video, and provided a written confession.

The case was set to go to trial with Fischer planning to argue self-defense, but he instead pled guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The supplemental reports state Fischer admitted texting Cavanaugh, "Could you stay out of our relationship and shut the [expletive] up." Fischer claimed Cavanaugh responded, "You won't say that to my face,"

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.