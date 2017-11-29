911 call released in Summerville kidnapping case

The audio from the 911 call a mother made to report her children and SUV missing last Friday morning in Summerville has been released.

The woman left her three kids sleeping in the car while she worked inside a dentist office. When she came back out, the car and kids were gone. The children were later found safe near a resident's house.

"it's a white ford explorer, 1996, I mean it still has to be in the area, like I said I just ran into Summerville dental real quick came out and my kids are gone," the woman said.

Police arrested Anthony Jones and charged him with grand larcenty as well as three counts of kidnapping.

