Parades and tree lighting festivals kick off Lowcountry holiday season

By Kyle Jordan, Anchor
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Lowcountry begins to ring in the holiday season with Christmas tree lighting festivals and parades. 

Cities and towns have parades and tree lighting festivals scheduled the first and second weekends in December. Here is a look at many of the festivals and parades, with links for more information.

Christmas Tree Lightings & Festivals:

  • Sullivan's Island (Middle Street Fire Station) - Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m.
  • Goose Creek - (Municipal Center) - Friday, Dec. 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Hanahan (Hanahan Amphitheater) - Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
  • North Charleston (Park Circle) - Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. (tree lighting), Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 to 8 p.m. (festival)
  • Georgetown (Francis Marion Park) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Isle of Palms (Front Beach) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Moncks Corner (Market Pavilion) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Charleston (Marion Square) - Sunday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Walterboro (Walterboro City Hall) - Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m.
  • Summerville (Hutchison Square) - Tuesday, Dec. 5, 6:15 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant (Moultrie Middle School) - Sunday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Parades:

  • Hanahan (Hanahan High School) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.
  • Georgetown (Front Street) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 am
  • North Charleston (Park Circle) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m.
  • Moncks Corner (Main St.) - Saturday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Charleston (Colonial Lake to Marion Square) - Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
  • Walterboro (Colleton Center) - Sunday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
  • Folly Beach (West Ashley Ave/Center St.) - Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.
  • Summerville (Main Street) - Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.
  • Hollywood - (Baptist Hill Middle High School) Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant (Coleman Blvd. at Mill St.) - Sunday, Dec. 10, 5:45 p.m.

