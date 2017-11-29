Company headquartered in Charleston says #GivingTuesday broke online donation records

Blackbaud, a cloud software company with its headquarters on Daniel Island, announced Wednesday that #GivingTuesday donations were up again in 2017.

More than $60.9 million was processed from over 7,200 organizations receiving donations, the company said in a release.

“Blackbaud has been monitoring and measuring #GivingTuesday online giving trends since the very beginning, and this year, we continued to see a double-digit increase in online donations,” Blackbaud’s vice president of data and analytics Steve MacLaughlin said in a statement. “There was also strong growth in the volume of online gifts and average gift amounts. The modern day donor continues to increase their use of mobile devices and we saw that trend continue on #GivingTuesday 2017.”

What did #GivingTuesday look like across the United States? Here's a map of more than $60.9 million in online gifts shown by ZIP Code density from @Blackbaud data. pic.twitter.com/awKLniw4yd — Steve MacLaughlin (@SMacLaughlin) November 29, 2017

Online giving on the day set aside for donations after Cyber Monday has grown by 500 percent since its creation in 2012. The company said online giving jumped 28 percent since 2016 with donation volume up 20 percent compared to last year.

The average online gift amounts exceeded $134 with about 26 percent of online donations made from a mobile device according to the company.

