Tyreik Gadsden testifies against man accused of shooting, paralyzing him

Tyriek Gadsden, the Charleston boy who was paralyzed from the waist down by a stray bullet, testified Wednesday in alleged shooter Calvin Brown Jr's attempted murder case.

Police arrested Brown in June 2015 and charged him with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting that injured Gadsden who was then 5 years old.

The shooting happened on May 22, 2015 when Brown allegedly fired gunshots in the area of Mary and America Streets wounding Gadsden, now 7, and 20-year-old Desmond Lewis.

Gadsden was hit in the spine and was in intensive care at MUSC for a period of time after the shooting.

Gadsden told the jury he went downtown to celebrate his cousin’s birthday.

He says he never heard the stray bullet fire or saw the shooter.

The first grader says he will walk again.

