Charleston International Airport to introduce pods for nursing mothers

If any mom needs to nurse their child while traveling through Charleston, they will soon have a more private place to go.

Two self-contained suites will be placed in the airport. One will be located before security in the baggage claim area while the other is after security near the restrooms at the top of concourse B. A ribbon cutting will be held for the pods on Thursday.

“This is another step in the continued transformation of Charleston International Airport,” executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Paul Campbell said in a statement. “Our mission is to establish a world-class airport committed to providing the best passenger experience possible. We continue to work on providing travelers with the services and amenities they need to ensure a great travel experience.”

The 4-foot by 8-foot pod includes benches, a folding table, and an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump. The door can also be locked for privacy.

Instructions will be posted on the doors with instructions about to access the suites and unlock the door.

