Seven Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Honors

South Carolina State had seven players to earn All-MEAC post season honors, with All-American redshirt senior linebacker Darius Leonard being the only First Team selection.

The team is voted on by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference head football coaches and sports information directors.

In a partnership with the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame, the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year will be announced as part of the festivities surrounding the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The event will be televised live on ESPN3 at 9 a.m.

Leonard (6-3, 235) a native of Lake View, SC once again this led the league in tackles with 113 tackles (73 solo) ,11.5 TFL, 8 sacks, two interceptions and 10 quarterback hurries on the season. He is ranked among the top tacklers in the nation and 2nd in the country in career solo tackles. The reigning MEAC Preseason Defense Player of the Year is a finalist for the Stats FCS Buck Buchannan Award and was recently invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Other Bulldog player earning honors were, defensive end Ty Cravens, linebacker Dayshawn Taylor and defensive back Jason Baxter all earning Second Team All-MEAC honors.

Offensive lineman Justin Evans, defensive back Devondre Powell and kicker/punter Tyler Scandrett were all named to the Third Team All-MEAC respectively. Evans one of the top lineman in the conference recently received an invited to play in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Other MEAC award winners were North Carolina A&T State’s Brandon Parker made history as the first player to be named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year for three consecutive seasons. Howard University freshman Caylin Newton was tabbed as the league’s Freshman of the Year while North Carolina A&T State’s Rod Broadway was selected as Coach of the Year.

Listed below are the 2017 All-MEAC teams:

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T State

Rookie of the Year: Caylin Newton, Howard

Coach of the Year: Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T State