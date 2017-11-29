Quantcast

Seven Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Honors

Courtesy: SC State Athletics Courtesy: SC State Athletics
ORANGEBURG, SC -

South Carolina State had seven players to earn All-MEAC post season honors, with All-American redshirt senior linebacker Darius Leonard being the only First Team selection.

The team is voted on by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference head football coaches and sports information directors.

In a partnership with the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame, the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year will be announced as part of the festivities surrounding the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The event will be televised live on ESPN3 at 9 a.m.

Leonard (6-3, 235) a native of Lake View, SC once again this led the league in tackles with 113 tackles (73 solo) ,11.5 TFL, 8 sacks, two interceptions and 10 quarterback hurries on the season. He is ranked among the top tacklers in the nation and 2nd in the country in career solo tackles. The reigning MEAC Preseason Defense Player of the Year is a finalist for the Stats FCS Buck Buchannan Award and was recently invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Other Bulldog player earning honors were, defensive end Ty Cravens, linebacker Dayshawn Taylor and defensive back Jason Baxter all earning Second Team All-MEAC honors.

Offensive lineman Justin Evans, defensive back Devondre Powell and kicker/punter Tyler Scandrett were all named to the Third Team All-MEAC respectively. Evans one of the top lineman in the conference recently received an invited to play in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Other MEAC award winners were North Carolina A&T State’s Brandon Parker made history as the first player to be named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year for three consecutive seasons. Howard University freshman Caylin Newton was tabbed as the league’s Freshman of the Year while North Carolina A&T State’s Rod Broadway was selected as Coach of the Year.

Listed below are the 2017 All-MEAC teams:

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T State
Rookie of the Year: Caylin Newton, Howard
Coach of the Year: Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T State

Listed below are the 2017 All-MEAC teams:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Lamar Raynard

R-Jr.

North Carolina A&T State

High Point, N.C.

RB

Marquell Cartwright

Jr.

North Carolina A&T State

High Point, N.C.

RB

Anthony Philyaw

Sr.

Howard

Los Angeles, Calif.

WR

Elijah Bell

So.

North Carolina A&T State

Wheeling, W. Va.

WR

Jequez Ezzard

So.

Howard

College Park, Ga.

TE

Trey Scott

Gr.

North Carolina A&T State

Powder Springs, Ga.

C

Darriel Mack

Sr.

North Carolina A&T State

Clio, S.C.

OL

Brandon Parker

R-Sr.

North Carolina A&T State

Kannapolis, N.C.

OL

Gerald Wright

Sr.

Howard

Miami, Fla.

OL

Marcus Pettiford

So.

North Carolina A&T State

Durham, N.C.

OL

Dwayne Brown

Jr.

Bethune-Cookman

Indianapolis, Ind.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Darryl Johnson

So.

North Carolina A&T State

Kingsland, Ga.

DL

Kawuan Cox

So.

North Carolina Central

Summerville, S.C.

DL

Stefen Banks

Jr.

Savannah State

Columbus, Ohio

DL

Chris Lee

Sr.

Norfolk State

Woodbridge, Va.

LB

Darius Leonard

R-Sr.

South Carolina State

Lake View, S.C.

LB

Reggie Hunter

Sr.

North Carolina Central

Henderson, N.C.

LB

Jeremy Taylor

Sr.

North Carolina A&T State

Kinston, N.C.

DB

Davanta Reynolds

Jr.

North Carolina Central

Tucker, Ga.

DB

Franklin (Mac) McCain III

Fr.

North Carolina A&T State

Greensboro, N.C.

DB

Diquan Richardson

Sr.

Bethune-Cookman

Allen, S.C.

DB

Timadre Abram

Jr.

North Carolina A&T State

Lakeland, Fla.

P

Nathaniel Tilque

Sr.

North Carolina Central

Charlotte, N.C.

PK

Uriel Hernandez

Jr.

Bethune-Cookman

Homestead, Fla.

RS

Khris Gardin

Jr.

North Carolina A&T

Morganton, N.C.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Caylin Newton

Fr.

Howard

Atlanta, Ga.

RB

Yahkee Johnson

Sr.

Hampton

Richmond, Va.

RB

Isaiah Totten

R-Fr.

North Carolina Central

Apex, N.C.

WR

Jacen Murphy

Sr.

North Carolina Central

Wilmington, N.C.

WR

Ronald Bell

So.

Hampton

Fort Washington, Md.

TE

Josh McCoy

Jr.

North Carolina Central

Sharon, S.C.

C

Chris Adams

Sr.

Bethune-Cookman

Dayton, Ohio

OL

Marley Conley

Jr.

North Carolina Central

Fayetteville, N.C.

OL

Nick Leverett

So.

North Carolina Central

Concord, N.C.

OL

Obinna Nwankwo

So.

Florida A&M

Miramar, Fla.

OL

Ryan Gould

Sr.

Hampton

Clemmons, S.C.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Todney Evans

Jr.

Bethune-Cookman

Delray Beach, Fla.

DL

Antonio Brown

Sr.

North Carolina Central

Jacksonville, Fla.

DL

Malachi Washington

Jr.

Morgan State

Waldorf, Md.

DL

Ty Cravens

Sr.

South Carolina State

Austell, Ga.

LB

Dayshawn Taylor

R-Sr.

South Carolina State

Lincolnton, Ga.

LB

Anthony Smith

R-Sr.

Norfolk State

Norfolk, Va.

LB

Raheim Huskey

Jr.

Hampton

Gaffney, S.C.

DB

Jason Baxter

Gr.

South Carolina State

Manning, S.C.

DB

Bryan Cook

Fr.

Howard

Cincinnati, Ohio

DB

Alden McClellon

Jr.

North Carolina Central

Lake Butler, Fla.

DB

Keyjuan Selby

Jr.

Delaware State

Bear, Del.

P

Fidel Romo-Martinez

So.

Delaware State

Banning, Calif.

PK

Aedan Johnson

Jr.

North Carolina Central

Chula Vista, Calif.

RS

Marcus Taylor

Jr.

Norfolk State

Highland Springs, Va.

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Larry Brihm, Jr.

Sr.

Bethune-Cookman

Delray Beach, Fla.

RB

Devin Bowers

Jr.

Florida A&M

St. Petersburg, Fla.

RB

Jamurez Tompkins

Sr.

Bethune-Cookman

Tampa, Fla.

WR

Kyle Anthony

So.

Howard

Miramar, Fla.

WR

Marcus Taylor

Jr.

Norfolk State

Highland Springs, Va.

TE

Brandon Jones

Jr.

Morgan State

Salt Lake City, Utah

C

Osman Aguilera

Sr.

Florida A&M

Miami, Fla.

OL

Phillip Norman

Jr.

Bethune-Cookman

Sebastian, Fla.

OL

Justin Evans

Sr.

South Carolina State

Florence, S.C.

OL

Kenneth Kirby

So.

Norfolk State

Newport News, Va.

OL

Malik Mackey

So.

Hampton

Atlanta, Ga.

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Nigel Chavis

R-So.

Norfolk State

Richmond, Va.

DL

Brandon Carswell

Jr.

Savannah State

Mount Vernon, Ga.

DL

Elijah Price

Sr.

Florida A&M

Jacksonville, Fla.

DL

Steven Smith

Sr.

Hampton

Virginia Beach, Va.

LB

Marcus Albert

Sr.

North Carolina A&T

College Park, Ga.

LB

Rico Kennedy

So.

Morgan State

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

LB

Kyle Archie

Sr.

Norfolk State

Virginia Beach, Va.

DB

J.T. Wahee

So.

Norfolk State

Norfolk, Va.

DB

Carl Garnes

Jr.

Morgan State

Columbus, N.J.

DB

Brendan Cole

Sr.

Hampton

Hampton, Va.

DB

Devondre Powell

Sr.

South Carolina State

Miami, Fla.

P

Chris Faddoul

Fr.

Florida A&M

Wesley Chapel, Fla.

PK

Tyler Scandrett

Sr.

South Carolina State

Barnesville, Ga.

RS

JaMichael Baldwin

Fr.

Savannah State

Conyers, Ga.

