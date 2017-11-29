Police: Video shows Berkeley Co. school bus aide choking student

A Berkeley County school bus assistant has been fired after authorities say surveillance cameras showed him choking a student on a school bus.

Moncks Corner police have charged 36-year old Junot Mack with third degree assault.

MCPD authorities released the surveillance video on Wednesday.

They say the video shows Junot Mack choking a 17-year-old special needs student on a bus.

Investigators say the attack happened Monday morning at Berkeley High School.

The victim’s dad says he found out about the incident Monday afternoon from the boy’s mom.

“The bus aide choked him, I was like,'The bus aide choked him?'” Quiozel Simmons said.

Police say Mack attacked the teen after he refused to hand over some paper dolls.

“He has little cutouts, Recess Gang, Minnie Mouse paper cutouts and they wanted him to put ‘em up,” Simmons said.

Police say the student refused to give Mack the cutouts.

That’s when they say Mack grabbed him, pushed him down and started to choke him.

Simmons watched the video on Tuesday.

“I see the video and there’s this big old guy choking my son for nothing,” Simmons said. “I was upset, upset, just upset, upset that because I’m here watching someone choking my son.”

The bus driver then tried to calm things down.

“Calm down Quiozel, calm down Quiozel, Quiozel, Quiozel,” the bus driver is heard saying.

After viewing the video, Moncks Corner cops arrested Mack.

Simmons says he wants Mack prosecuted to the fullest extent.

“And he should not be around kids, he should not be around people much less kids,” Simmons said.

According to court records, Mack was convicted in February for possession of marijuana.

When asked why he was still allowed to work for the school district a spokeswoman said, "If the district was aware of a drug conviction, they would not have kept the employee."

