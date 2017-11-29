Authorities investigating after Goose Creek Wendy's burglarized

Police are investigating after a Wendy's in Goose Creek was burglarized.

On Tuesday at 6:45 a.m., officers with the Goose Creek Police Department responded to the location on 3 S. Alliance Dr.

A manager said she arrived at the business for the morning shift and noticed glass all over the floor and a large rock.

When she went inside she found the restaurant's safe was open and empty.

Another employee told an officer that it appeared someone used a power tool to cut the safe open.

Employees said the alarm for the business had not been set when the closing shift left the restaurant. The manager reported that when she arrived at the business the alarm was off.

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

