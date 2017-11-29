International Space Station flies over Charleston skies

The International Space Station was visible over Charleston skies Wednesday night.

Viewers took pictures of the station which flew over the Lowcountry at 5:34 p.m.

It was visible for about three minutes.

On board the station is Commander Randy Bresnik, a Citadel graduate.

According to NASA, people on Earth would see the station as a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster.

On US East Coast? Tonight, go out to #SpotTheStation as @Space_Station passes over:



5:34pm ET

Charleston, SC

Raleigh

Richmond

Washington, DC

Baltimore



5:35pm ET

Philadelphia

New York City

Boston

Portland, ME



Find out info & get alerts on your location: https://t.co/lzORm4GP4u pic.twitter.com/LbzoIWrEYI — NASA (@NASA) November 29, 2017

According to NASA, the space station is visible because it reflects the light of the sun – the same reason we can see the moon.

"However, unlike the moon, the space station isn’t bright enough to see during the day," NASA officials said."It can only be seen when it is dawn or dusk at your location. As such, it can range from one sighting opportunity a month to several a week, since it has to be both dark where you are, and the space station has to happen to be going overhead."

