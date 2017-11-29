Sheriff: Missing Florida teenager was spotted in Dorchester County

Authorities say a missing Florida teenager was spotted in Dorchester County earlier this week.

Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office say 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina was seen on surveillance video at a Pilot gas station in St. George on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Frisina, left her home in Columbia County with 27 year-old Rian Rodriguez late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rodriguez is the coach of the boy's soccer team at Fort White High School. Frisina plays on the girl's team.

In addition, surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office, also shows a car possibly belonging to Rodriguez seen at a Bobopo Food Store in Hardeeville. Surveillance footage also showed Rodriquez at an unknown pawn shop and inside another store.

Authorities believe the pair are headed to the northeast.

Officials in Columbia County said they were last spotted in Fayetteville, NC, but no footage of that has been released.

They're believed to be traveling in a red, 2001 Mercury Sable with the Florida license tag Z04CSC.

Frisina is described as a white female standing about 5'7" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male standing around 5'10" tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005.

