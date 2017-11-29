Own a hybrid? Get ready to pay a new fee to South Carolina

Owners of hybrid or electric cars will soon have to pay a new fee to the state.

The "road use fee" is a part of the roads bill that passed state government earlier this year.

Owners of vehicles powered exclusively by electricity, hydrogen, or another fuel other than motor fuel will pay $120 every other year.

Owners of hybrid vehicles will pay $60 every other year.

The fees are levied against these particular owners because their vehicles require fewer fill-ups, and therefore they pay less gas tax than owners whose cars rely solely on gasoline.

South Carolina's gas tax will increase another two cents in July.

The new roads fee will first be included on property tax notices due in January 2018.

