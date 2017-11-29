Former Berkeley DB decommits from Florida State

Former Berkeley defensive back Israel Mukuamu announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he is decommitting from Florida State.

Mukuamu, who left the Stags before last season to transfer to Parkway High School in Louisiana, had been left uncertain about his decision amid the possible coaching change in Tallahassee.

Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher is reportedly a top candidate for the opening at Texas A&M.

Mukuamu returned to Moncks Corner back in July where he announced his commitment to the Seminoles. In a ceremony he chose FSU over South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

"I'd like to thank the Florida State coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of a great program" Mukuamu tweeted. "However, at this time there are some uncertainties about the future of the coaching staff. With that being said...I will be de-committing from Florida State University and reopening my recruitment."

In a message to Live 5 Sports, Mukuamu said he's still considering the Seminoles along with South Carolina, Georgia, Purdue, Indiana and possibly some others.