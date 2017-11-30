New Mt. Pleasant elementary school to be dedicated Thursday

A new school that opened its doors in August will become a bigger part of the Mount Pleasant community Thursday.

Carolina Park Elementary School will be dedicated by city leaders and officials with the Charleston County School District.

Featured speakers include Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait as well as two CCSD board members.

A tour of the school will follow the ceremony, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. CCSD is the second largest school system in South Carolina. It serves more that 50,000 students in 86 schools with approximately 6,100 employees.

