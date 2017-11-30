Trash truck hits utility pole in downtown Charleston temporarily closing portion of Woolfe St.

A trash truck hit a utility pole in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning.

The accident closed part of Woolfe Street for a period of time and the City of Charleston Police Department responded..

Our crew on scene witnessed multiple wires down and dangling down which have since been cleared. A power crew with a bucket truck also worked the accident.

The pole is secured and safe. No power outages resulted from the accident and a plan is in place to replace it later on Thursday according to an SCE&G official.

