Quantcast

Trash truck hits utility pole in downtown Charleston temporarily - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Trash truck hits utility pole in downtown Charleston temporarily closing portion of Woolfe St.

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Aaron Maybin/ Live 5 News) (Source: Aaron Maybin/ Live 5 News)
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A trash truck hit a utility pole in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning. 

The accident closed part of Woolfe Street for a period of time and the City of Charleston Police Department responded.. 

Our crew on scene witnessed multiple wires down and dangling down which have since been cleared. A power crew with a bucket truck also worked the accident.

The pole is secured and safe. No power outages resulted from the accident and a plan is in place to replace it later on Thursday according to an SCE&G official. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly