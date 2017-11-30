Lowcountry fundraiser puts 'Cops on top of doughnut shops' for good cause

Cops in the Lowcountry will be raising money this weekend using a tasty treat.

The West Ashley Krispy Kreme is pairing with local law enforcement for the 5th annual "Cops on top of doughnut shops."

The HOT NOW sign is on and we’re ready to roll for Cops on Top of Doughnut Shops at Krispy Kreme on Savannah Highway as we raise funds & awareness for @sosouthcarolina! Stop by, make a donation and grab some delicious doughnuts! A $20 donation = a t-shirt and a dozen doughnuts! pic.twitter.com/AopAUdRnI4 — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) November 30, 2017

Officers will be on the roof at the location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 2 to raise funds for Special Olympics of South Carolina.

A $20 donation during the event will yield a t-shirt and a free dozen glazed donuts. The West Ashley Krispy Kreme is located at 1491 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Cops on Top of Doughnut Shops at the Krispy Kreme on Savannah Hwy. Raising money and awareness for the Special Olympics of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Uxvdk9R6IC — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) November 30, 2017

