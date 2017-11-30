Quantcast

Lowcountry fundraiser puts 'Cops on top of doughnut shops' for good cause

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Source: SCHP Source: SCHP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Cops in the Lowcountry will be raising money this weekend using a tasty treat. 

The West Ashley Krispy Kreme  is pairing with local law enforcement for the 5th annual "Cops on top of doughnut shops."

Officers will be on the roof at the location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 2 to raise funds for Special Olympics of South Carolina. 

A $20 donation during the event will yield a t-shirt and a free dozen glazed donuts. The West Ashley Krispy Kreme is located at 1491 Savannah Highway in Charleston. 

