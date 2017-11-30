8 Walterboro gang members sentenced for various violent crimes

Eight members of a street gang that originated in Walterboro have been sentenced for various violent crimes and RICO conspiracy in federal court.

RICO, also known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act helps in prosecuting racketeering that occurs as part of a criminal enterprise.

The following sentences were handed down for members of the "Cowboys" gang.

Khiry Broughton of Walterboro - 108 months

Clyde Naquan Hampton of Summerville - 151 months

Zaquann Ernest Hampton of Summerville - 84 months

Matthew Rashaun Jones of Cottageville -151 months

Bryant Jameek Davis of Walterboro - time served

Christopher Sean Brown of Walterboro - 108 months

William Lamont Cox of Round O - time served

Quintin Fishburne of Walterboro - Time served

All members were also given three years of supervised release after the time served is over.

Broughton, Clyde Hampton, Jones and Cox were all convicted of RICO conspiracy. Davis, Fishburne, Zaquann Hampton and Brown were all convicted of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

Broughton was sentenced for his role as a leader in the gang according to his plea agreement. He and Fishburne were sentenced for their roles in a Nov. 6, 2015 attempted murder. Clyde Hampton was sentenced for his role in separate shootings on July 6, 2010 and a May 30, 2013 drive-by shooting at rival gang members.

Jones was sentenced for a drive-by shooting aimed at rival gang members on May 12, 2011 and May 30, 2013. Davis was sentenced for a gang-related shooting on Sept. 28, 2014 in Walterboro. Cox's charges stemmed from cocaine distribution from July 30, 2015 to Oct. 15, 2015.

Zaquaan Hampton was sentenced for his role in a robbery that turned into a shooting of the victim on Oct. 28, 2012. Brown was sentenced for his role in a May 30, 2013 drive-by gang-related shooting.

The case was investigated by Charleston-based agents of the ATF in partnership with the Walterboro and Summerville Police Departments as well as the sheriff's offices in Colleton County, Charleston County and Dorchester County.

