5 Around Town: Parades, tree lightings, candlelight services and a festive 5K

As the calendar turns to December, the holiday season kicks into high gear in the Lowcountry with parades, tree lighting festivals, candlelight services and more.

Christmas Parades & Tree Lighting Festivals

Several Lowcountry communities kick off the holiday season with Christmas parades and tree lighting festivals.

North Charleston, Charleston, Hanahan, Moncks Corner and others have holiday events this weekend. Click here for a complete schedule of parades and tree lighting festivals scheduled.

The Citadel Christmas Candlelight Services

The Citadel will host one of Charleston's most popular and traditional Christmas events this weekend.

The Christmas Candlelight Services will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at Summerall Chapel. The service begins at 7:30 p.m. each night and seating will be on a first come, first served basis. The 80th year of the Christmas Candlelight Services will include Cadets from the Protestant and Gospel Choirs, the Cadet Chorale and members of The Citadel Regimental Band. The services feature traditional music, scriptures and the Procession of Lights.

The services are an hour long and free to everyone. The Citadel's Brass Ensemble will perform prelude music for 30 minutes before the service. For more information on the services, click here.

Reindeer Run

Runners in Santa hats, elf ears or reindeer antlers will hit the streets of downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

The 27th annual Reindeer Run begins Saturday morning at 9:00 near the corner of East Bay and Queen Street. The 5K race course is a loop that takes runners along the Charleston Battery, then back up East Bay Street to the finish. Blind Tiger Pub on Broad Street will host the after party for participants.

In addition to the race, the Reindeer Run features a costume contest. Judging begins at 10 a.m. behind the stage and awards will be presented for the best adult, child, group, and dog costumes.

Registration is $40 for adults and $30 for children. Race-day registration will be open at the start line from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Click here for more information.

Christmas Made in the South

Shop for Christmas ornaments, art and other holiday crafts at the 25th annual Christmas Made in the South show.

The weekend arts and crafts show at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson will feature all things holiday-related. The show includes artisan booths with handmade, one-of-a-kind designs. The show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 and a hand stamp is good for all three days. For more information, click here.

That Holiday Book Sale

If you're looking for a Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for the reader in your life, you can find bargains a That Holiday Book Sale this weekend.

The Charleston Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale is Friday and Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library on Mathis Ferry Road. The sale will include books, DVDs, and CDs, with prices as low as $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Children's books will start at 50 cents.

The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more information.

Light the Lake

The lights will be twinkling on Colonial Lake beginning Friday night.

The Charleston Parks Conservancy will hold a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. to flip the switch on the Christmas tree in the center of the lake. Light the Lake will also include food trucks, live music, and an ugly sweater contest.

Daniel Island Holiday Festival

Daniel Island kicks off the season with its own party Saturday at the Family Circle Tennis Center.

The Daniel Island Holiday Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a holiday shopping village with 100 vendors, hours of live musical performances including the Charleston Community Band, and activities for kids such as inflatables and photos with Santa.

Admission is $5 and children three and younger get in free. Click here more information.

Homegrown Holiday Bazaar

Get into the holiday spirit with carriage rides, live music and a visit from Santa at Johns Island County Park on Saturday.

The Homegrown Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes over 100 vendors and farmers offering local holiday goodies. It also includes live music, carriage and hay rides, arts and crafts, and bounces houses for the children. Santa & Mrs. Claus are also scheduled to visit Santa Land.

The event is free. Click here for more details.

