CCSO deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured moped rider

Charleston County deputies are searching for a hit and driver who seriously injured a moped rider.



Teasha Davis says on Nov. 19 she was riding her moped to see a friend at a hospital. Just before 1 a.m. Davis says her moped was hit from behind on Highway 78 near the KOA Campground.

"I was checking my side mirror, just make sure I could still see. There was a car coming right on me. It ran real fast, next thing I know it hit me," Davis said.

Davis says the driver knocked her off the moped and sent her tumbling to the ground.

She says the car kept on going.

"The moped was attached to their car, attached to the front of their car," Davis said.

Davis says she was wearing her reflective safety vest and her helmet when she was struck.

She managed to walk to a nearby gas station to get help and says the mangled moped was found about two miles down the road.

Davis suffered some serious injuries, including a shattered elbow.

"And my pelvic bone is shattered so now I walk with a cane," Davis said.

She spent three days in a hospital, and is in too much pain to work.

Now Davis is focused on finding the driver who hit her and left her for dead.

"They need to be apprehended and I hope this gets out there and somebody knows something." Hopefully with perseverance somebody will come forward and so the right thing. That's all I want, do the right thing," Davis said.

Anyone with information on the hit and run driver should contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.



