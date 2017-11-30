Survivors of Homicide Group vigil, service being held on Dec. 15

The 18th annual Survivors of Homicide Support Group Candlelight Vigil and Service of Remembrance will be held in December.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the event is on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church on 620 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

The group is a collaborative program between the sheriff's office of victim's assistance and the National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Transportation may be available; call 843-745-2250 or 843-792-8209 by Dec. 13 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.