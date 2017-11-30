Coroner identifies driver killed in Savannah Highway accident

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the driver who died from an accident on Savannah Highway on Sunday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Ashley Peterson from Charleston died on the scene.

The accident happened around 5:09 a.m. and involved two cars along the 1800 block of Savannah Highway.

All lanes along Savannah Highway, from Wappoo Road to Blitchridge Road, were shut down for several hours as crews worked the scene.

All Right Reserved. Copyright 2017 WCSC.