Oceanside's Chad Grier named head coach for US Army All-American Bowl

Oceanside Collegiate head coach Chad Grier has been named the head coach for the East team for January's US Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, TX organizers announced on Thursday.

The game pits 100 of the best high school players from around the country against each other.

Grier just finished his 1st season leading the Landsharks and helped them to a 7-3 record this year after going winless in 2016. He came to Oceanside after coaching at Davidson Day School in Charlotte where he led the team to 4 state championships in his 6 seasons.

The game will be played January 6th in the Alamodome.