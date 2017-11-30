Cops: Man takes out gun, threatens to shoot driver, passenger in road rage incident

Authorities are looking for a man accused of taking out a gun and threatening to shoot a driver and her passenger during a road rage incident in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Tyrone Djean Grant who is wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm.

The incident happened on Nov. 22 when the victim was leaving the Sunoco on 1984 Sam Ritteberg Blvd. and inadvertently pulled in front of another car, later identified as the suspect's vehicle, who was speeding.

The victim said the suspect's car pulled behind her and started blowing his horn.

According to a report, when the victim got onto Dupont Road, the suspect pulled up beside her and started yelling at her, saying that he was going to shoot her.

The victim said she was not able to see a gun due to the position of the vehicle, but a passenger in the victim's vehicle reported that the passenger in the suspect's vehicle took out a gun and said "if there wasn't anyone around that he would have killed them."

The victim said the suspect then fled the scene and made a turn onto Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

CPD officials say Grant was in possession of a black semi-automatic handgun during the commission of this crime.

The victims described the suspects' vehicle as an older model black BMW.

"Grant currently has neck-length dreadlock style hair that falls just below his ears," CPD officials said.

Anyone with information can call 843-810-6307 for Det. Joe Owens or 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

