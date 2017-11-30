Report: Orangeburg County man breaks into neighbor’s home, steals $11k worth of items

An Orangeburg County man is accused of stealing more than $11,000 worth of items from a neighbor’s home.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Donald Arnold IV removed the AC unit from a home on Bowman Branch Highway and made entry through the back window.

Arnold's bond was set at $100,000 during a hearing Thursday evening.

"This was a fast and exemplary work by the detectives to get this one solved," said Orangeburg Co. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. "Evidence found at the scene along with good footwork put this one in the solved column."

The home owners found various things missing from their house, including: a gun, sports memorabilia, electronics, and clothing accessories.

According to deputies, Arnold admitted to breaking into the house.

This investigation is ongoing.

