Sketch released of suspect accused of sexually assaulting minor in Georgetown

Investigators have released a sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department says the incident happened in the 1900 block of Winyah Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was released.

Police say investigators along with a sketch artist form the Horry County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim and produced a sketch of the suspect.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, and 5'7" to 5'9."

"We are asking the public if anyone recognizes this sketch, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or call the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400," GPD officials said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.