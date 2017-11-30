Summerville Police searching for suspect following armed home invasion

Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed home invasion in Summerville Thursday night.

Police responded at 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Alwyn Boulevard in the Summerville Place neighborhood for a report of a home invasion and armed burglary.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect, who was armed with a gun, was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5'11" to 6-foot tall, 180 pounds, and wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Neighbors reported police responding to the area earlier with K-9 units and a helicopter assisting in the case.

