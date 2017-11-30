Quantcast

Summerville Police searching for suspect following armed home in - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Summerville Police searching for suspect following armed home invasion

Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed home invasion in Summerville Thursday night. 

Police responded at 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Alwyn Boulevard in the Summerville Place neighborhood for a report of a home invasion and armed burglary. 

No injuries were reported, and the suspect, who was armed with a gun, was last seen fleeing the area on foot. 

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5'11" to 6-foot tall, 180 pounds, and wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Neighbors reported police responding to the area earlier with K-9 units and a helicopter assisting in the case. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly