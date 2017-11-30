Quantcast

Homeless animals from St. Croix on their way to Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Homeless animals rescued from hurricane ridden St. Croix are on their way to Charleston.

Thirty homeless animals are on their way to the Charleston Animal Society.

Volunteers are making sure they have everything ready for when the animals get here.

Nearly 450 animals are being relocated from St. Croix after the largest animal shelter was severely damaged and forced to stop operations.

