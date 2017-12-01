'Christmas Made in the South' show opens in Ladson

An array of gifts created in the Lowcountry went on sale just in time for Christmas Friday morning.

The annual Christmas Made in the South show opened at the Exchange Park in Ladson at 10 a.m.

Shoppers will be able to browse items created by Lowcountry artists and master craftsmen that include glassblowers, ornament makers and jewelry creators. They will also be able to meet the people who created the gift ideas.

The event runs through Sunday. Admission for adults is $7 and children 12 and under get in for free.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.