Volunteers to join search for missing North Carolina child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Law enforcement officials will enlist the help of civilian volunteers in the search for a missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told a briefing on Thursday that volunteers will gather on Friday to help in efforts to find Mariah Woods. Volunteers are being urged to wear clothing to search terrain that includes vines and thorns, and that they are physically able to work for up to eight hours.

The sheriff said officers from the Wilmington Police Department and deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are on horseback, and boats from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries are in on the search.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for the girl after she was reported missing from her home outside of Jacksonville on Monday.

