Charleston police searching for stabbing suspect

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man for a stabbing incident Thursday.

Keith Milton is wanted for first-degree assault and battery in the incident.

Police say the stabbing happened in the area of 46 John Street in Downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

