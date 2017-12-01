Caught on camera: Man jumps on side of truck in attempt to stop theft

Moncks Corner Police released surveillance footage of a vehicle theft at a gas station.

The vehicle's owner told police he left his white truck running at the Sunoco gas station on South Live Oaks Drive on the morning of Nov. 18 while he went inside to purchase a drink.

The victim said he saw a man in his mid-20s approach the vehicle then get into the driver's seat.

The victim ran out to the vehicle, jumped onto the side and grabbed the man by the head, according to an incident report. The man told the victim he was just playing around, but then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the report states.

The victim then fell off the side of the vehicle.

The truck was last seen heading south on Highway 17A.

It is described as a white 2012 Ford F-250 with gold trim on the bottom, a 10-inch lift and oversized tires. It also has a black tonneau cover. It has a South Carolina license tag LAA663.

Anyone with information on the theft or the vehicle's location is asked to call Moncks Corner Police 843-719-7930 at or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.