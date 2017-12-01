Crews clear I-26 accident that sent one to the hospital

Crews have cleared an I-26 accident that had earlier shut down a number of lanes in North Charleston and sent one person the hospital on Friday.

One of the vehicles involved was overturned in the roadway, according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

The crash was reported at 1:56 p.m. and had closed the two right eastbound lanes near mile marker 209, the Ashley Phosphate exit.

The person hospitalized was transported to Trident Medical, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

