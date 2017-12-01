Crews clear I-26 accident that sent one to the hospital

Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed home invasion in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed home invasion in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Georgetown County deputies say they have arrested a man for drug charges while he was out on bond for another crime.More >>
Georgetown County deputies say they have arrested a man for drug charges while he was out on bond for another crime.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire on James Island Friday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire on James Island Friday afternoon.More >>
A man is wanted after he allegedly shoplifted over $1,500 worth of items from a James Island Walgreens.More >>
A man is wanted after he allegedly shoplifted over $1,500 worth of items from a James Island Walgreens.More >>